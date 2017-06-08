Hampton Police investigating two gunshot victims overnight

HAMPTON, Va. – Two men are in the hospital after being shot Wednesday night.

Police say dispatch received a call at 11:54 p.m. about a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Rip Rap Road.

When officers arrived on scene they located an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Soon after emergency dispatch received a call about a gunshot victim walking into the Sentara CarePlex Hospital. Police said he also has non-life threatening injuries.

At this time police do not know if the two are connected, and the investigation is ongoing.

