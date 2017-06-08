Hampton man sentenced after providing heroin in overdose death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Hampton man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for his role in distributing heroin to a person who overdosed and died.

The Department of Defense said 58-year-old Robert Alan Durkee pleaded guilty on March 10.

Court documents said in November 2016, Durkee sold heroin that contained fentanyl to co-defendant Julie Rae Rock.

Rock then gave the heroin to the victim, identified in court documents as E.H., at a hotel in Newport News.

The victim almost immediately fell to the ground, the DOD said.

Rock left E.H., and his body was recovered later that day by hotel staff. E.H.’s cause of death was determined to be acute combined heroin and fentanyl intoxication, according to the DOD.

Durkee was arrested by the Newport News Police Department on June 29, 2016, and admitted to purchasing over 700 grams of heroin from June 2015 until the time of his arrest.