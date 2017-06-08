Former Norfolk Tides slugger swings his way into MLB history book

Posted 5:21 pm, June 8, 2017, by , Updated at 05:22PM, June 8, 2017

Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with J.J. Hardy. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, Md. – On June 7, 2016, Trey Mancini was batting .270 for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides. On June 7, 2017 – Mancini made Major League Baseball history.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Mancini is just the second player in the Expansion Era (since 1961) to hit a ninth-inning, game-tying home run as a pinch hitter and then hit a walk-off home run in extra innings.

Trey accomplished that feat Wednesday vs. Pittsburgh when he smashed a pinch-hit, game-tying two-run home run in the ninth inning prior to a three-run walk-off homer in the 11th inning of the 9–6 win over the Pirates.

Trey Mancini is mobbed by teammates at home plate after hitting a walk off three run homer. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Also according to the Elias Sports Bureau, Mancini became the third player in the Expansion Era to drive in at least five runs in a game in which he did not enter until the ninth inning or later.

What’s more, according to STATS, LLC.,Mancini became the second rookie in Major League history to hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning or later and a walk-off home run in the same game, joining Joe Crede, who did so for the White Sox on August 27, 2002 against Toronto.