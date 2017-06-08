Former Norfolk Tides slugger swings his way into MLB history book

BALTIMORE, Md. – On June 7, 2016, Trey Mancini was batting .270 for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides. On June 7, 2017 – Mancini made Major League Baseball history.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Mancini is just the second player in the Expansion Era (since 1961) to hit a ninth-inning, game-tying home run as a pinch hitter and then hit a walk-off home run in extra innings.

Trey accomplished that feat Wednesday vs. Pittsburgh when he smashed a pinch-hit, game-tying two-run home run in the ninth inning prior to a three-run walk-off homer in the 11th inning of the 9–6 win over the Pirates.

Also according to the Elias Sports Bureau, Mancini became the third player in the Expansion Era to drive in at least five runs in a game in which he did not enter until the ninth inning or later.

What’s more, according to STATS, LLC.,Mancini became the second rookie in Major League history to hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning or later and a walk-off home run in the same game, joining Joe Crede, who did so for the White Sox on August 27, 2002 against Toronto.