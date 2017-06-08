× First Warning Forecast: Tracking temperatures in the 50s to start your Friday

The First Warning Storm team is tracking a warm-up and sunshine in your First Warning forecast.

Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s overnight, making for another chilly night. Winds will begin to ease up as well.

Friday is looking like a great day! Temperatures will be in the low 80s under clear to partly cloudy skies.

Saturday is looking even warmer, with highs in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. If the 80s aren’t warm enough for you, we’re tracking the 90s for Sunday and to start your work week. It’s going to be a scorcher! Rain chances will remain low through next week.

Tonight: Cool with clearing skies. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Much warmer. Sunshine with a few clouds mixing in. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

