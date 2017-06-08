× First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies heading into the end of the work week

The First Warning Storm team is tracking a warm-up and sunshine in your First Warning forecast.

After another cloudy, cool and windy day, expect clouds to start to break up this evening and overnight. We could see some nuisance tidal flooding tonight at times of high tide. High tide at Sewell’s Point is 10:00 pm. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s overnight, making for another chilly night. Winds will begin to ease up overnight.

Friday is looking like a great day! Temperatures will be in the low 80s under clear to partly cloudy skies.

Saturday is looking even warmer, with highs in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. If the 80s aren’t warm enough for you, we’re tracking the 90s for Sunday and to start your work week. It’s going to be a scorcher! Rain chances will remain low through next week.

Tonight: Cool with clearing skies. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Warmer. Sunshine with a few clouds mixing in. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.