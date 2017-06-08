× Community members in Norfolk invited to give input to flooding study

NORFOLK, Va. – Members of the community are invited to give input to the ongoing Norfolk Coastal Storm Risk Management Study on Thursday evening.

The meeting is being held from 6-8 pm at the Lambert’s Point Community Center.

The $3 million study is looking into how to handle flooding in the city. It involves a partnership with the US Army Corp. of Engineers and the city.

The meeting will allow people to ask questions in an open-house style meeting. It will also provide updates on measures the Corps are considering at locations throughout the city.