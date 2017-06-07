Sailor from Norfolk-based USS Normandy reported overboard off N.C. coast

CHERRY POINT, N.C. – A U.S. Navy Sailor has been reported overboard from the Norfolk-based Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60) off the North Carolina coast.

According to a post on the USS Normandy’s Facebook page, the Sailor went overboard on Tuesday.

Navy ships and aircraft, along with U.S. Coast Guard aircraft are conducting search and rescue operations.

The Sailor’s next of kin have been notified of the situation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Download the News 3 app for updates.