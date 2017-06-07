Fast-paced construction project builds Suffolk home in five days

SUFFOLK, Va. – Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads and Housing Hampton Roads – with the help of hundreds of volunteers – will take a house from foundation to reality in only five days.

The fast-paced construction project, which takes place June 5-9 in the Lake Kennedy neighborhood of Suffolk, is known as the “2017 Home Builders Blitz.”

The event is a national partnership between Habitat for Humanity and the building industry. Similar “Blitz” builds will happen the same week in nearly 30 other states.

Habitat for Humanity and Housing Hampton Roads will then hold a home dedication ceremony on Saturday, June 10 at 1 p.m. At that time, the families will take part in a ceremonial presenting of the keys.

The families who will live in the home also plan to assist with the build and give their “sweat equity,” one the requirements to own a Habitat for Humanity house.

The “Blitz” home in Lake Kennedy is part of a larger initiative from Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads and Housing Hampton Roads.