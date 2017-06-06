Vintage Toy Buying Show comes to Hampton Roads!

NORFOLK, Va. – America’s Toy Scout is in Hampton Roads!

Get ready for a blast from the past with Joel Magee and his Norfolk-Virginia Beach Vintage Toy Buying Show.

From Tuesday, June 6th to Saturday, June 10th he’ll be here in Hampton Roads offering on the spot cash payments for popular toys from the 20th century and earlier.

Here are the show locations:

June 6-7 at the Delta by Marriott 725 Woodlake Dr, in Chesapeake

June 8-10 at the Crowne Plaza, 4453 Bonney Road, Virginia Beach

He’ll also be showing off a $100,000 Batman No.1 comic book from 1940.

Based on more than 300 toy-buying shows in the past 15 years, Magee, who is the leading vintage toy expert in the country, said he can expect to see people bring Pez dispensers, Star Wars and Beatles memorabilia, superhero figurines, baseball cards, 1940-60s comic books, as well as Shirley Temple dolls, Hot Wheels and Hummel figurines.

“The types of toys and memorabilia that people dust off and bring to the show are too diverse to list. You cannot fathom the toys and games people have saved for decades,” he added.

The show runs daily June 6-10 from 9:30-5 p.m. Admission and parking to the show are free. For toy or doll questions or for more information about the show, check out www.americastoyscout.com.