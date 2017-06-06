× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: A few showers with a big cool down ahead

Not as soggy with a big cool down on the way… The cold front that brought us the rain and storms yesterday will linger off of the coast for the next few days. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers, not as much rain or as widespread as yesterday.

Watch out for a few areas of patchy fog this morning. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today with isolated showers possible near the coast. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s this morning and reach to near 80 this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. Clouds will build in tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday and Thursday with scattered showers. It will be much cooler with highs in the low 70s. Winds will pick up for midweek. Expect northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to near 25 mph possible.

More sunshine will mix in and temperatures will warm up for the weekend. Highs will warm to near 80 on Friday, the mid 80s on Saturday, and to near 90 on Sunday.

Today: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near 80. Winds: N/NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Cooler, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 6th

1977 Tornado: Norfolk

