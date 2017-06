NORFOLK, Va. – A power outage near Naval Station Norfolk is affecting traffic lights near several base gates.

Lights are affected entering Gate 3A, at Mall Drive on Admiral Taussig Boulevard, and entering Gate 1 and 2.

Delays are expected while Norfolk city crews work to fix the issues.

Dominion lists an estimated time of repair between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Stay with News 3 for updates.