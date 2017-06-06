× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: From cloudy and cool to sunny and hot

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Good news: it’s going to be cooler for the next few days. Bad news: it’s going to be gloomy with plenty of clouds and an occasional shower.

A series of low-pressure systems will push by in the Atlantic. That will give us a persistent northeast wind on Wednesday and Thursday. With that wind off of the water we can expect plenty of clouds, a few showers, and much cooler temperatures. Expect highs only in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

But if you are a fan of warmer weather, just hang on a few days. We will warm back into the 80s on Friday and climb into the 90s to start next week!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: Low

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1977 Tornado: Norfolk

