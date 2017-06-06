Sailor arrested after sending inappropriate messages to undercover federal agent, court documents say

NORFOLK, Va. – A Chief Petty Officer in the Navy was arrested and is accused of sending inappropriate messages to an account he thought was a 13-year old girl, according to court documents.

Scott Penny was arrested in Virginia Beach on Friday, according to his arrest warrant.

Penny was chatting with an undercover federal agent on the social networking app KIK, the court documents say. The agent’s profile listed a date of birth for a 13-year old girl.

Court documents reveal graphic messages agents say Penny sent to the account, including videos of him touching himself. In one image, he is seen wearing a t-shirt with a military emblem. Agents checked with NCIS and it was confirmed Penny is a Chief Petty Officer in the Navy.

Penny is scheduled to have a court hearing on Tuesday afternoon.