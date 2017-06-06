Man pleads guilty to sex trafficking woman in Virginia, California for 9 years

NORFOLK, Va. – Naeem Lateef Odums, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.

Odums, of Clovis, California and Portsmouth, forced “Jane Doe” to engage in commercial sex acts in California and Virginia for nearly nine years.

Odums used violence, threats of violence, threats of kidnapping Jane Doe’s children, and other forms of control to cause her to perform sex acts.

He arranged appointments for Jane Doe using a website known to promote prostitution and collected all the money she earned from her appointments, as well as her legitimate jobs.

In January 2017, Jane Doe was hospitalized after Odums broke three of her ribs and punctured her lung.

Odums was originally charged on March 7 and indicted on March 22. Another indictment naming two other women who Odums posted prostitution advertisements for was returned on April 20.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison. He will be sentenced on October 6.