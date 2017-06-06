Investigators find meth in Yorktown home during death investigation

YORKTOWN, Va. – During an “unexpected death investigation,” a regional hazmat team found four grams of meth and meth making materials.

On May 31, deputies responded to the 200 block of Choisy Crescent for a medical call.

The resident, a woman, was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Investigators responded and started a death investigation.

Due to unknown substances found in the home, a regional hazmat team responded. Nothing was found during the search.

Based on new information obtained on June 5, another search warrant was obtained for the home.

The regional hazmat team responded on June 5 to assist. During the second search of the home, four grams of meth, a sports drink bottle used to make meth, a funnel and a small amount of packaging material were found in a hidden compartment.

The community was not in danger at any time and evacuations were not necessary, according to authorities. The hazmat team was used as a precaution.

Police say it is still an active death investigation.