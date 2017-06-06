Gunshot victim walks into Norfolk medical center

NORFOLK, Va. – A gunshot victim walked into Bayview Medical Center Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m., police were called to the Bayview Medical Center at 7924 Chesapeake Blvd. for an adult with a possible gunshot injury.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with what appears to be a non-life threatening wound.

If you have any information that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.