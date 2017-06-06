Full list of scheduled mosquito spraying in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The city has released a full schedule of mosquito spraying for areas of Portsmouth.
Tuesday and Wednesday the City of Portsmouth’s Mosquito Control Division will conduct truck fogging through spray routes in the city.
Truck fogging begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday and if the weather permits all areas should be fogged in two days.
Full list of scheduled fogging:
Tuesday, June 6
Route 1 includes – Churchland West, Peachtree, Long Point, Bishops Green, Hidden Cove, River Shores, Merrifields, Edgefield, Brandon Square, Windmill Shores
Route 2 includes – Laurel Park, Ebony Heights, Edgewood Park, Siesta Gardens, Belvedere, Pinecroft, Westmoreland, Sweetbriar, Sterling Point
Route 3 includes – Castle Heights, Hunters Point, River Point, Hatton Point, Westwood, Carney Farm, Pinehurst, Green Acres
Routes 4 and 5 include – Park Manor, Mayflower Park, Elizabeth Manor, Hodges Ferry, Manor View, City Park, Simonsdale, Hodges Manor, Collinswood, Hattonsville
Wednesday, June 7
Route 6 includes – Cavalier Manor, Crystal Lake
Route 7 includes – Truxtun, Highland Biltmore, Bide-A-Wee, Loxley Place, Fairview Heights, Cradock
Route 8 includes – Port Norfolk, Mt Hermon, Lyn Shores, Merrimac Pt., Lake Shores, River Park, Glenshellah, Waterview, Westhaven
Route 9 includes – Shea Terrace, West Park View, Park View, Westbury, Prentis Place, Brighton, Southside
If you have questions about schedule updates or other concerns call the Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline at 757-393-8666.
Residents are reminded to eliminate mosquito-breeding areas around properties and neighborhoods. Dump water from items that hold even the smallest amounts of water like toys, tarps, empty flower pots, baby pools, birdbaths, etc.
