Full list of scheduled mosquito spraying in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The city has released a full schedule of mosquito spraying for areas of Portsmouth.

Tuesday and Wednesday the City of Portsmouth’s Mosquito Control Division will conduct truck fogging through spray routes in the city.

Truck fogging begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday and if the weather permits all areas should be fogged in two days.

Full list of scheduled fogging:

Tuesday, June 6

Route 1 includes – Churchland West, Peachtree, Long Point, Bishops Green, Hidden Cove, River Shores, Merrifields, Edgefield, Brandon Square, Windmill Shores

Route 2 includes – Laurel Park, Ebony Heights, Edgewood Park, Siesta Gardens, Belvedere, Pinecroft, Westmoreland, Sweetbriar, Sterling Point

Route 3 includes – Castle Heights, Hunters Point, River Point, Hatton Point, Westwood, Carney Farm, Pinehurst, Green Acres

Routes 4 and 5 include – Park Manor, Mayflower Park, Elizabeth Manor, Hodges Ferry, Manor View, City Park, Simonsdale, Hodges Manor, Collinswood, Hattonsville

Wednesday, June 7

Route 6 includes – Cavalier Manor, Crystal Lake

Route 7 includes – Truxtun, Highland Biltmore, Bide-A-Wee, Loxley Place, Fairview Heights, Cradock

Route 8 includes – Port Norfolk, Mt Hermon, Lyn Shores, Merrimac Pt., Lake Shores, River Park, Glenshellah, Waterview, Westhaven

Route 9 includes – Shea Terrace, West Park View, Park View, Westbury, Prentis Place, Brighton, Southside

If you have questions about schedule updates or other concerns call the Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline at 757-393-8666.

Residents are reminded to eliminate mosquito-breeding areas around properties and neighborhoods. Dump water from items that hold even the smallest amounts of water like toys, tarps, empty flower pots, baby pools, birdbaths, etc.

Related:

Virginia Department of Health urges caution as mosquito season begins

Hampton Roads ranks high on list of Top 50 Mosquito Cities