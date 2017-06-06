Coast Guard searching for missing boogie boarder off Outer Banks coast

FRISCO, N.C. – The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boogie boarder who was last seen off Frisco Beach near Hatteras Tuesday afternoon.

Watchstanders at Sector North Carolina found out about the incident around 1:40 p.m.

An 18-year-old was reportedly seen falling off a boogie board and not resurfacing. He was reportedly wearing blue swimming trunks and no personal flotation device.

A 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Ocracoke, a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Hatteras and a Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City launched and are on scene searching, the Coast Guard said.

“Coast Guard crews and our local partner agencies are searching the area thoroughly in the hope of locating the man safely,” said Chief Warrant Officer Keith Moore, Sector North Carolina command duty officer.

“We ask anyone with information related to the search to call the Sector North Carolina Command Center at 1-910-362-4015.”