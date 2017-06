HAMPTON, Va. – All three Hampton courthouses have been evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Hampton Fire & Rescue.

Hampton dispatchers say the bomb threat call was received at 10:56 a.m.

Crews are assessing the credibility of the threats at this time, according to Fire Chief Anthony Chittum.

At this time, N. King Street between W. Pembroke Avenue and Lincoln Street is blocked off.

