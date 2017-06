Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - We get a glimpse of how music is produced and what local prospective music producers can learn from an upcoming "Beat Clinic."

Norfolk Public Library and Music Theory Studios present the MTS Beat Clinic and Contest featuring Grammy winning producers Nottz Raw and Bink, both local to Norfolk.

MTS Beat Clinic

Featuring Grammy winners Nottz Raw and Bink.

Saturday, June 17

1 – 5 PM

Slover Library, Downtown Norfolk

Learn More: norfolkpubliclibrary.org