Two shot within minutes of each other, Norfolk Police investigate

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating two shootings Monday night.

Police said there were two gunshot victims. Both victims were adult males.

One victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the second was treated at the scene.

Police said both shootings were reported at 6:25 p.m.

One victim was found in the 300 block of E. Little Creek Road near a Farm Fresh and the other was found in the 3500 block of Tidewater Drive near a Food Lion.

The two scenes are about three miles from each other.

Police do not know if the two shootings are related at this time.

