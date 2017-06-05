Live now: Authorities provide updates on “multiple fatality” shooting in Orlando

Police are investigating a “multiple fatality” shooting at a business headquarters in Orlando, Florida, according to Capt. Angelo Nieves with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office calls the situation “contained and stable.” Police are not searching for an active shooter.

OCSO on shooting scene w/ multiple fatalities. Situation contained, Now investigating tragic incident & will soon have accurate information — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

The location is an industrial area in suburban Orlando, northwest of downtown.

Police officers are gathered in a parking lot outside several warehouses.

More updates will be posted as they become available.