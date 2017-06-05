× First Warning Traffic – Monday road report, several closures in Chesapeake and road work on the interstates tonight!

ERT WEEKLY MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNELS CONSTRUCTION Friday, June 2 to Friday, June 9

U.S. 58 West: Single lane closure June 7-8 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West: Alternating lane closures June 5-6 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning between Berkley Bridge and Downtown Tunnel.

CHESAPEAKE:

RT 168 BYPASS SINGLE LANE CLOSURE Rt 168 Bypass Bridge over the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal

Sunday, June 4 – Wednesday, June 7, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (southbound)

Sunday, June 11 – Wednesday, June 14, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (northbound)

Maintenance work will require a single lane closure on the Rt 168 Bypass Bridge over the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal overnight June 4-7 (southbound) and June 11-14 (northbound) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.

GREAT BRIDGE BRIDGE CLOSURE Great Bridge Bridge on Battlefield Blvd

Thursday, June 8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Repair work will require the closure of the Great Bridge Bridge (Battlefield Blvd) overnight on Thursday, June 8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. A detour via the Rt 168 Bypass will be marked. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.

BAINBRIDGE BLVD CLOSURE Bainbridge Blvd at Triple Decker Bridge (S Military Hwy)

Monday, June 5 through Monday, June 26

Repair work to the Triple Decker Bridge will require the full closure of Bainbridge Blvd at S Military Hwy starting on Monday, June 5 through Monday, June 26. A detour will be marked. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES June 4-10

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I:

Alternating single-lane closure on I-64 east and west June 5-8, starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255).

Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) June 4-8, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

The Route 199 off-ramp (Exit 242B) from I-64 west will be closed June 4, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. A detour will be in place.

20-minute stoppages under flagger control will take place on Penniman Road east at the I-64 overpass June 4, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Single-lane closure northbound on Merrimac Trail (Route 143) near Burma Road on June 5-6, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.

There are new long-term traffic patterns with one lane of traffic remaining open in each direction on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpasses. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) and Colonial Parkway. Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.



I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound June 5 and June 7-8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Westbound June 4-8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 High Rise Bridge, Chesapeake: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound June 4-8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes on I-664 south from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue in Newport News as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closures June 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closures June 7-8 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closures June 9 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Single-lane closures June 10 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows: June 5-9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows: Full closure of the off-ramp from I-64 west to Northampton Boulevard (Exit 282) June 5-6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. A detour will be in place. Single-lane closures eastbound June 5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Greenbrier Parkway (Exits 289-A/289-B) and Battlefield Boulevard (Exits 290-A/290-B). One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows: Single-lane closures westbound June 5-8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Granby Street (Exit 276) and ending just before 4th View Street (Exit 273). One lane will remain open at all times.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Single-lane closures and multiple-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating, dual-lane closures eastbound at the I-664 Interchange (Exit 264). Work will occur on I-64 east under the I-664 flyovers: June 4-6 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closures westbound between Woodland Road (Exit 267) and Armistead Avenue (Exits 265-A/265-B): June 4-7 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures across lanes in both directions starting at Exit 227 (Old Stage Road) and ending before Exit 242-A (VA-199/Williamsburg/Jamestown). June 4-8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed between Mercury Boulevard north (Exit 263-B) and the I-664 Interchange (Exit 264). Westbound June 5-6 starting as early as 7 p.m. and ending no later than 5 a.m. Eastbound June 7-8 starting as early as 9 p.m. and ending no later than 5 a.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Dual-lane closures on Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) in both directions between Greenbrier Avenue and 90 th Street as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: June 5-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 5-9 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures on I-564 Eastbound June 5-10 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Single-lane closures I-564 Westbound June 5-10 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.



I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures, dual-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound dual-lane closures June 4-5 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting near Hampton Boulevard and ending before the interchange with I-64 west/Granby Street. Alternating lane closures in both directions June 4-8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting near Hampton Boulevard and ending near the interchange with I-64 east. Westbound single-lane closure June 8 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Runway Tunnel.

I-664 Northbound, Hampton: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp to I-64 east. One lane will remain open at all times: June 7-8 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 9 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-664 Southbound, Suffolk: Full ramp closures at three ramps at Exit 9 leading to the Route 164/Route 17 Interchange. Only one ramp will be closed at a time, and detours will be in place: June 5-8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 9 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 10 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows: June 5-9 from 7 a.m. to noon.

US-17 (George Washington Memorial Highway), York County: Flagging operation and single-lane closure as follows: Traffic in both directions will encounter a flagging operation on US-17 at Denbigh Boulevard June 5-9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single-lane closures southbound June 8-9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hampton Highway interchange.

