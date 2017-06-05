City of Hampton, Peninsula law enforcement to announce new advanced crime-fighting technology

HAMPTON, Va. – The City of Hampton, the Hampton Police Division, Newport News Sheriff’s Office, York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and Hampton University will hold a joint conference for news media Monday morning at Hampton University.

They’re announcing the adoption of new advanced crime-fighting, community communications, and student safety and information technologies to be utilized on the Peninsula.

These advanced technologies are being made possible through a grant provided by the Wason Fund for Public Safety via the Williamsburg Community Foundation.