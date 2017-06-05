Chesapeake’s Ben and Alec Smith headed to Reebok Crossfit Games

ATLANTA, Ga. – All weekend in Atlanta, all eyes were on the Smith clan as they hopped, ran, and lifted their way through the CrossFit Games Atlantic Regionals.

Ben Smith, the fittest man on Earth in 2015, finished third after moving all the way from 19th place on Day 1. The top

five from the individual men and women’s leaderboards advance to the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin in August.

Alec Smith, the middle sibling between Dane and Ben, was stellar all weekend, propping himself in the top five and finishing the weekend as the 2nd best performer out of the 40 competing.

The duo represents CrossFit Krypton in Chesapeake, which is owned by the Smith family. The youngest brother Dane Smith, finished in 24th. CrossFit Krypton lead coach Adam Klink finished in 27th. Kelley Bobblit competed in the women’s division and finished her first regional appearance in 19th place.

Also competing from Hampton Roads was Nathan Bramblett from CrossFit Stimulus in Hampton, who narrowly missed the cut, finishing in 6th place. Ryan Knutson from Compound CrossFit in Chesapeake finished in 35th.