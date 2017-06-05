American Airlines jet makes emergency landing in Norfolk due to cracked windshield

NORFOLK, Va. – An American Airlines flight headed for Newport News had to make a emergency landing in Norfolk on Monday after pilots noticed a crack in the plane’s windshield.

A Norfolk International Airport spokesperson tells News 3 the Canadair Regional Jet was headed to Newport News from Charlotte with 77 people on board.

The inside layer of the plane’s four-layer windshield cracked, which forced pilots to re-route and make an emergency landing in Norfolk.

The plane was scheduled to land in Newport News at 1:10 p.m., but instead landed in Norfolk at 1:15 p.m.

At this time, they are not sure what caused the crack.

The plane is being checked by crews so they can determine what happened.