ALDI to hold hiring event for Hampton Roads locations Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. – The grocery store ALDI will be holding a hiring event Tuesday.

The store will be hiring for their ALDI locations in Chesapeake, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

The event will be from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn (6280 Northampton Blvd.).

They are looking for store associates and shift managers.

ALDI said they offer employees health insurance, dental coverage and 401K options for staff working at least 25 hours a week.

Job seekers can apply in person at the hiring event.