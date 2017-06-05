41st annual Harborfest coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Harborfest, the largest and longest-running maritime festival in the nation, is returning for its 2017 season.

The festival will be held in Town Point Park on the Elizabeth River to Ocean View Beach Park on the Chesapeake Bay.

The event is from June 9 to June 11 and will have activities on land and sea, including tall ships and the Parade of Sail, food and drinks, work boat races, live performances and one of the largest fireworks shows on the East Coast.

Country star Travis Tritt will be one of the performers headlining the event on Saturday night. Click here for the full lineup.

On Friday, the event will begin with the Parade of Sail at noon and end at 11 p.m.

Harborfest will also start at noon Saturday and the big firework show will happen at 9:30 p.m., with the night wrapping up at 11 p.m.

Sunday’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.