Virginia Beach cleaning company offers free services to women battling cancer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two Maids and a Mop staff were hard at work Wednesday morning – wiping down the refrigerator, mirrors, and vacuuming a Virginia Beach home.

But this isn’t a regular house cleaning.

They recently partnered with Cleaning for a Reason to make the homes of women battling cancer spotless.

Because of our busy lifestyles, the expectation is that I want to give people back some time in their life,” owner Lee Sheridan said. “Some time back in their day.”

Time that homeowner Valerie Cerda needs to rest as she gears up for the toughest fight of her life.

“I’m 33-years-old. I got two kids. It was unexpected and it’s been really hard,” Cerda explained.

Back in January the emergency room nurse was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

“it was just very enlightening to have to change everything. It was a big responsibility for me to take on becoming a patient and going through chemotherapy.”

“This was the second cleaning here at Valerie’s home. Management says the goal is to clean two cancer patients homes every month, for a four-month period giving them one less thing to worry about.”

“I just get to sit down for once and watch Netflix. There’s just so many other things that we have to worry about going through this process emotionally, physically,” Cerda said.

The maids scrub and sweep the house for two hours, free of charge.

“We provide a service that gives them a little bit of peace of mind,” Sheridan said.

Given her diagnosis, Cerda says her biggest fear is not being able to provide for her children.

But with a clean house, she can spend more time building memories.

