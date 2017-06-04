Deputies say alcohol may have been factor in man’s drowning in Isle of Wight Co.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Co., N.C. – A man drown while at Fort Boykins on June 2, deputies said.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office completed its investigation into the drowning that happened late night.

Emergency communications got a call about a dispute and verbal altercation at Fort Boykins, an Isle of Wight County Park.

A Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched and when the area was checked no disturbance was found.

Around 8 p.m. a second call was received that a man had entered the water and the other individuals with him could not find him.

The area and the James River were searched by multiple organizations.

Around 10 p.m. the body 36-year-old Jeffery Ayer of Smithfield was recovered from the James River, deputies said.

Ayer’s body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk.

The preliminary investigation revealed that alcohol may have played a factor in the incident, according to deputies.

Pending the final outcome from the Medical Examiner’s Office officials said it is believed that the incident was an accidental drowning.