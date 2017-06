Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are a wine drinker, more specifically a rosé drinker, this news may make your day.

Aldi's rosé was ranked of of the best wines in the world and the best part is, it's just $8, WGN9 reported.

The wine is called Côtes de Provence Rosé and it is sold at the discount grocery store.

WGN9 said the wine was recognized after it was tasted in a challenge called 'The Oscar's of the Wine World.'

In the challenge Côtes de Provence Rosé won a silver medal.

Click here to find an Aldi near you.