Woman found running on fire in Virginia suffers severe burns

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been transported with to the hospital severe burns after she was spotted on fire near a intersection in Henrico County’s far West End.

Henrico Fire received a call at 6:01 p.m. for a woman on fire near the intersection of Concourse Boulevard and Nuckols Road, according to spokesman Capt. Taylor Goodman.

Fire officials told CBS 6 the fire was put out by a passersby, while crews were in route.