News 3 anchor Todd Corillo prepares for Dancing For Paws to benefit Virginia Beach SPCA

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - News 3 anchor Todd Corillo is getting ready to show off his dance skills to benefit shelter animals at the Virginia Beach SPCA.

Todd is one of more than a dozen local celebrities and community leaders partnered with dance professionals for the Dancing for Paws event on June 10th at Chrysler Hall.

For the best several months, Todd and his partner, Marie Rants from Rants Ballroom Company, have been practicing their dance routine.

The Virginia Beach SCPA partnered with Golden Slippers Dance Academy for the competition.

News 3's Barbara Ciara will also serve as Mistress of Ceremonies for the evening.

Eight trophies will be awarded: Best Male and Best Female - Beginner, Best Male and Female - Experienced for both Ballroom and Latin Categories.

With no dance experience under his belt before now, Todd will be competing in the beginner category.

Since the event benefits the animals, the Virginia Beach SCPA will have adoptable cats and dogs at the event and involved in the show.

Want to go?

Tickets are $35 and the front four rows (premium seats) are $45.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.vbspca.com or in person at the Scope and Chrysler Hall Box Office.

VIP Tickers (rows 5-8) include an after-party at BITE restaurant and are $75. They are available for purchase online at www.vbspca.com or in person at the VBSPCA Main Shelter located at 3040 Holland Road, Virginia Beach.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. on June 10th, with the event kicking off at 7:00 p.m.