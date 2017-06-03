Chesapeake Police search for missing woman with dementia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are looking for a missing woman who has dementia.

Juanita Coffield is from the area of the 1800 block of Benefit Road.

Sometime Saturday morning between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. the 77-year-old female left her residence in an unknown direction, police said.

Police officers on scene canvassed the area looking for Coffield who was last seen wearing a pink shirt and purple pants.

K9 officers responded and attempted to track Coffield’s location but they were not able to find her.

If you have information that could help find Coffield call 911.