NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's Locker Room, Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown point-out a Redskins offseason milestone. Plus, why Old Dominion's football program is not only allowing its rivals to come into Hampton Roads and recruit, the Monarchs are facilitating the visits.

Also, Virginia's second-rated high school football recruit - Bishop Sullivan linebacker Teradja Mitchell, makes his college commitment. And, Mitch Brown goes 1-on-1 with new ODU women's basketball coach Nikki McCray.