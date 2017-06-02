× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking dry, warm and sunny weather

Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

