Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking dry, warm and sunny weather
The First Warning Storm Team is tracking sunshine and the 80s for your weekend.
Temperatures will be on the cooler side overnight, falling into the upper 50s and low 60s under clear skies. Winds will be variable.
Another warm day on tap for Saturday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s and lower 80s under clear to partly cloudy skies. Looking like a great day to be outside!
As we head into Sunday, most of us will stay dry. We are however keeping a 20 percent chance for a shower or storm later in the day and at night. Highs in the lower 80s.
We’re tracking some wet weather to start your work week. Highs on Monday in the lower 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Keeping the chance throughout the day. More showers and storms heading into Tuesday. Highs near 80. Conditions are looking drier and cooler for Wednesday. Highs in the mid 70s. Warmer for Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds: S 5-10
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10
Weather & Health
Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)
UV Index: 8 (Very High)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Very High
April Loveland
First Warning Meteorologist
WTKR-TV News 3
For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:
Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page HERE
Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page HERE
Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.