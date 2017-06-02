× New initiative fights patient EMS overuse

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – When it comes to calls for EMS in Newport News, the vast majority are real emergencies, but many aren’t and EMS Asst. Chief Robert Lee is hoping a new initiative will help.

In 2016, Lee says 193 people called for EMS more than five times. In 2017 one person has called more than 25 times.

The calls vary, from people who have run out of medication to people who want transportation to an area near the hospital.

Lee says the non-emergency calls add wear and tear to paramedics and the ambulances they drive.

In March, the Newport News Fire Department began tracking the patients making these calls to try and find the best resources for them.

The result is Mobile Integrated Healthcare and Community Paramedicine; a partnership between the fire department, police department, Peninsula Health Center, Community Services Board and more. The partnership aims to help provide mobile, out-of-hospital care to patients with specific needs.

