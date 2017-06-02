Two adults displaced after house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake fire crews responded to a fire early Friday morning in the Deep Creek section of the city.

Officials say crews were dispatched shortly after 5:40 a.m. to the 3400 block of Galberry Road.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found smoke coming from a one-story, single-family home

The fire was put under control at 5:58 a.m.

An electrical malfunction in one of the bedrooms caused the fire, and caused heavy smoke damage throughout the home.

3400 block of Galberry Road. pic.twitter.com/7Hn9by2RGQ — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) June 2, 2017

No injuries were reported in this fire.