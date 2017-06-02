ERC announces new 30-day billing cycle, reduction to late fees for tunnel tolls

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Elizabeth River Crossings has announced a new 30-day billing cycle for tunnel tolls and a dramatic reduction to tolling late fees. The changes were announced by ERC CEO Philip Shucet and go into effect Friday.

The 30-day billing cycle will end the current practice of sending multiple, sometimes confusing invoices to customers. Now those who use the tunnels will receive a single monthly statement that will include all trips made within a 30-day period.

Late fees are also being streamlined. Now, for unpaid tolls over 30 days old, a $25 late fee will be added to each unpaid statement.

Previously, late fees were added to every individual trip taken through the Elizabeth River Tunnels, which led to huge fees for some customers.

The lower late fee now applies to each unpaid 30-day statement, not the individual transactions on the statement. Customers will be charged an additional $25 for every 30 days the tolls remain unpaid.

ERC is still encouraging customers to sign up for and properly maintain an E-ZPass account in order to pay the lowest toll prices and avoid late fees.