CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Chesapeake Public Schools bus was involved in a crash in the Western Branch area of the city on Friday morning.

The crash occurred at Bruce Road and Peppercorn Drive.

According to Kelly Elliott with Chesapeake Police, a vehicle pulled out in front of the bus.

There were no children on board the bus at the time. No one was injured in the crash.

The vehicle driver was charged with failure to yield right of way.