Brothers in arms: Curry pays tribute to Iverson in NBA Finals

OAKLAND, Calif. – It’s been 16 years since Hampton, VA native Allen Iverson played in the 2001 NBA Finals. But Thursday, in game one of the 2017 Finals, Iverson was there – in a way.

As he did in game four of the Western Conference Finals, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry wore an arm sleeve on his shooting (right) arm. Curry had previously told reporters the sleeve was a response to elbow swelling he’s been dealing with. After the Warriors beat Cleveland 113-91 to open the best of seven series, we learned there may be more to the fashion statement.

“I always wanted to be like Allen Iverson as a little kid,” Curry admitted in his postgame press conference. “That (arm sleeve) was the only way I could really come close. But just wasn’t feeling right, just kind of a split decision, just whatever, success or not, it doesn’t really matter. Just keep playing.”

Curry ditched the sleeve during the game. He finished the night with 28 points in 34 minutes.

The Warriors host Cleveland Sunday in game two.