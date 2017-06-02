BAE Shipyard in Norfolk lays off 130, expected to lay off 100 more in June

NORFOLK, Va. – BAE Systems laid off 130 people Friday, adding to another 50 that were laid off in May.

A spokesperson for the shipyard also anticipates laying off 100 more by the end of June.

A group of workers was given new jobs and included workers who were salaried. They have been switched to production.

Layoffs were caused because of low amounts of work in the shipyard, the spokesperson said. He also said because the defense budget was not passing through Congress Navy contracts were delayed.

Those contracts were supposed to start in the spring but with the budget not being passed there was limited work, the spokesperson said.

Although the budget was recently passed the spokesperson said it was too late to keep the employees.

BAE hops to win contracts with the Navy through the year and to bring the employees back.