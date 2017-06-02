× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny skies and warm

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More sunshine and 80s… We will see a few extra clouds in the mix this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs returning to the low and mid 80s. Winds will be light and variable today, mainly from the northeast. We will see clear skies tonight with lows in the low 60s.

Get ready for a nice weekend! Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the low 80s, near normal for this time of year. Highs will warm into the mid 80s on Sunday. We will start with sunshine on Sunday with clouds building in during the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will build in Sunday night as a cold front moves our way. We will see more clouds with showers and storms on Monday.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 2nd

1989 Severe Weather Outbreak: Central Virginia

2012 Tornadoes Hampton & Petersburg. Wind Damage south central and southeast VA

