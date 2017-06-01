Virginia Beach Project Lifesaver helps find missing adults and children on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Virginia Beach Project Lifesaver (projectlifesaverva.org) is a finalist for the June nonprofit giveaway from One Hour Cares. It is part of a national program used to assist in locating people with Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders or children with Down’s Syndrome or Autism Spectrum Disorder that wander from home and become lost.

To date, One Hour Cares has given away more than $60,000 to local non-profit groups.

