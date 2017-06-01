× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 80s to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A sunny and dry stretch of days… We will see more sunshine and lower rain chances for the end of the week as an area of high pressure builds in. Expect sunshine today with a few clouds mixing in. A stray shower or storm could pop up this afternoon but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will start in the mid and upper 60s this morning and warm into the low and mid 80s this afternoon.

Friday looks like another beautiful day for us. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s, near normal for this time of year. The streak will continue for Saturday with just a few bonus clouds and highs returning to the low 80s. We will warm into the mid 80s on Sunday with sunshine in the morning and clouds building for the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will likely build in late Sunday afternoon to evening.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 1st

1975 F1 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co

1982 F0 Tornado: Newport News

2001 F1 Tornado: Suffolk

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.