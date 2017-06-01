Suspect sought in Hampton shooting investigation

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred May 28.
Police say a 40-year-old gunshot victim walked into Riverside Regional Medical Center at 2:24 a.m. that morning. The man was treated for a non-life threatening, single gunshot wound.
The investigation revealed the man was getting into a vehicle in the 3500 block of Kecoughtan Road when a light-colored SUV approached and the occupants fired several shots in the victim’s direction.
The victim was hit by one bullet and driven to the hospital by a friend.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
37.007630 -76.363166