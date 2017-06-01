Senior Alert issued for Sussex County man suffering from cognitive impairment

SUSSEX Co., Va. – Police have issued a Senior Alert for William Frierson Thursday night.

Frierson went missing from Sussex County on May 31.

Frierson suffers from a cognitive impairment and he may be in danger, Virginia State Police said.

He is driving a silver 2008 Lincoln mkz with Virginia License plate WUH 7926.

Frierson is 80 years old, is 5’09” and weighs about 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants.

If you have information that can help call the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department at 434-246-5000.