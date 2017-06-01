Police looking for suspect in Hampton 7-Eleven robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are looking for the suspect in the robbery of a 7-Eleven store on May 29.

Police say a man entered the store in the 1200 block of North King Street around 3:30 a.m., displayed a firearm, and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money from the clerk, the man fled towards Wilsondale Apartments.

The man is described as a black male with a dark skin tone. He was approximately 6′ tall and 180-200 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants with white stripes and red shoes.

Anyone with information that may help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.