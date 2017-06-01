Police investigate after man dies from possible drowning in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating after a man died Thursday due to a possible drowning.

Officials were called to the 300 block of Westwood Circle around 11 a.m. on a report that a worker had fallen into a swimming pool and may have drowned.

A police officer pulled the man out of the pool and performed CPR. He was then taken to a hospital but passed away.

Officials say the initial indication is that the cause of death was drowning but police are still investigating.

