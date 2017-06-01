Payless to close 408 more stores, five locally

Payless is closing 408 more stores and some of them are local.

When the company declared bankruptcy in April they originally announced the closing of 400 stores and this announcement adds to those.

Payless joins a list of traditional retailers scaling back brick-and-mortar stores. Sears Holdings, which includes the Sears and Kmart brands, announced plans to close stores earlier this year, and Macy’s also closed stores and cut jobs.

The full list of local stores closing includes:

Chesapeake Square, Chesapeake

Patrick Henry Mall, Newport News

Haygood Shopping Center, Virginia Beach

Hilltop North Shopping Center, Virginia Beach

46 124 Monticello Marketplace, Williamsburg

The shoe retailer had around 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries.